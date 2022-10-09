Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Rating Increased to Buy at Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SCHW. Barclays started coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $96.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 69,749,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.