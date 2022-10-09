Chemring Group’s (CHG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Chemring Group (LON:CHG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.07) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Barclays cut Chemring Group to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 336 ($4.06) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Chemring Group alerts:

Chemring Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CHG stock opened at GBX 323 ($3.90) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 309.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 328.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. Chemring Group has a 1-year low of GBX 246.88 ($2.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 383.50 ($4.63). The stock has a market cap of £914.67 million and a P/E ratio of 2,018.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemring Group

Chemring Group Company Profile

In other Chemring Group news, insider Sarah Ellard sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($3.91), for a total value of £58,320 ($70,468.83).

(Get Rating)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.