Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.7 %
NYSE CQP opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.58. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.82.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.
