Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Cheniere Energy Partners to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE CQP opened at $55.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.58. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $61.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.82.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.65). Cheniere Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 202.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy Partners will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. The company's regasification facilities include five LNG storage tanks with an aggregate capacity of approximately 17 billion cubic feet equivalent; two marine berths that accommodate vessels with capacity of up to 266,000 cubic meters; and vaporizers with regasification capacity of approximately 4 billion cubic feet per day.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.