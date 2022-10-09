Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Price Target Cut to 460.00

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from 550.00 to 460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 570.00 to 510.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 550.00 to 500.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $501.25.

Get Chr. Hansen Holding A/S alerts:

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance

CHYHY opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.