CIBC Trims Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX) Target Price to C$15.00

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGCX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on VGCX. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Victoria Gold from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Victoria Gold in a research note on Monday, September 26th.

Victoria Gold Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:VGCX opened at 7.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $476.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.28. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of 6.56 and a 52-week high of 19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 8.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is 11.48.

About Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Corp. acquires, operates, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is 100% owned Dublin Gulch property, which hosts the Eagle and Olive-Shamrock Gold deposit covering an area of approximately 555 square kilometers located in central Yukon, Canada.

