CitaDAO (KNIGHT) Price Down 25.4% Over Last Week

CitaDAO (KNIGHT) traded down 27.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. One CitaDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. CitaDAO has a market cap of $449,478.44 and approximately $19,666.00 worth of CitaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CitaDAO has traded 25.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CitaDAO alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About CitaDAO

CitaDAO’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. CitaDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 120,215,987 tokens. CitaDAO’s official Twitter account is @citadao_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CitaDAO’s official message board is citadao.medium.com. The official website for CitaDAO is citadao.io.

Buying and Selling CitaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “CitaDAO (KNIGHT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. CitaDAO has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CitaDAO is 0.00370302 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,887.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://citadao.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CitaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CitaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CitaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CitaDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CitaDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.