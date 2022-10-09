Citigroup Cuts Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Price Target to $30.00

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Citigroup from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.75.

Herbalife Nutrition Stock Performance

NYSE:HLF opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.91. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.16. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $47.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 102.4% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

