Citigroup Increases Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $275.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $305.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.19.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $260.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Dominion Freight Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.