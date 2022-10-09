Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Bought by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,910 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Citizens Financial Group worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 712,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,708,000 after buying an additional 77,587 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 67,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 25,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock opened at $35.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.58.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. This is a positive change from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

