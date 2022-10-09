Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys 2,231 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 43.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,520. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.69. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $106.29 and a 12 month high of $154.87.

