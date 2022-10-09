Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Has $11.61 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2,655.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125,648 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises about 2.4% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $11,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 83.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 950.0% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.80. 260,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,066. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.47 and its 200 day moving average is $94.31. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $111.85.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.