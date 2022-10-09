Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,675,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 47,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,802,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.58. 2,085,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,044,804. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $73.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.06.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

