Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $996,000 in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 8,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $94.74. 909,678 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,289,556. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.22. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $91.24 and a 1 year high of $110.91.

