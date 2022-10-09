Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% in the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $9.63 on Friday, hitting $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $328.12 and a 52 week high of $441.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.97.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.