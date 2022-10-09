Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 1,099 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $392,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the second quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% in the second quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,243,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 785.6% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,684 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 8,784 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,209,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 2.6 %

GOOG stock traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,249,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,372,124. The company has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.89 and its 200-day moving average is $115.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.53.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,381 shares of company stock valued at $18,324,644. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.