Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $487,019.38

Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last week, Club Atletico Independiente has traded up 21.4% against the US dollar. One Club Atletico Independiente token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00002993 BTC on popular exchanges. Club Atletico Independiente has a market cap of $487,019.38 and approximately $69,847.00 worth of Club Atletico Independiente was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Club Atletico Independiente

CAI is a token. Club Atletico Independiente’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 838,166 tokens. Club Atletico Independiente’s official Twitter account is @independiente and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Club Atletico Independiente is clubaindependiente.com.ar.

According to CryptoCompare, “Club Atletico Independiente (CAI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Chiliz platform. Club Atletico Independiente has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 838,166 in circulation. The last known price of Club Atletico Independiente is 0.5644666 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $79,458.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubaindependiente.com.ar/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Club Atletico Independiente directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Club Atletico Independiente should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Club Atletico Independiente using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

