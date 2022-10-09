CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2,556.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after purchasing an additional 128,090 shares during the period. Capital International Sarl grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 126,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after purchasing an additional 16,316 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 37,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.14.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $68,677.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.92. 1,950,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,789. The company has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.33 and a 1 year high of $256.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

