CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stake Boosted by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 1,084.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,022,489 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.38% of CMS Energy worth $75,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $188,418,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in CMS Energy by 743.3% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,417,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130,886 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CMS Energy by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,331,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,142,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613,255 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 17,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,516,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,291,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,710,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $55.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,659,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,432. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.84. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.03 and a 1-year high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.56%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

