CoinAlpha 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $50.00 (ALP)

CoinAlpha (ALP) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. In the last seven days, CoinAlpha has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinAlpha token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinAlpha has a market cap of $190,284.47 and approximately $50.00 worth of CoinAlpha was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.62 or 1.00011656 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003483 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002196 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00053283 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063730 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022423 BTC.

CoinAlpha Token Profile

CoinAlpha is a token. Its launch date was August 13th, 2021. CoinAlpha’s total supply is 364,472,200 tokens and its circulating supply is 918,247,456 tokens. CoinAlpha’s official website is coinalpha.app. The Reddit community for CoinAlpha is https://reddit.com/r/coinalpha_x100. CoinAlpha’s official Twitter account is @coinalpha3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinAlpha Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinAlpha (ALP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoinAlpha has a current supply of 364,472,199.6357695 with 147,463,960.90495548 in circulation. The last known price of CoinAlpha is 0.00021107 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $12.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinalpha.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinAlpha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinAlpha should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinAlpha using one of the exchanges listed above.

