Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Purchases $387,594.90 in Stock

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Director Tobias Lutke purchased 5,610 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.09 per share, for a total transaction of $387,594.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,753.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tobias Lutke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

On Tuesday, September 27th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,941 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.29 per share, for a total transaction of $387,887.89.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Tobias Lutke purchased 5,291 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.19 per share, for a total transaction of $360,793.29.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Tobias Lutke purchased 4,482 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.39 per share, for a total transaction of $337,897.98.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,894 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.00 per share, for a total transaction of $365,428.00.

On Tuesday, August 30th, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,577 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $378,957.15.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Tobias Lutke acquired 5,177 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.94 per share, for a total transaction of $372,433.38.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Tobias Lutke acquired 4,023 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $90.55 per share, for a total transaction of $364,282.65.

On Thursday, August 11th, Tobias Lutke acquired 3,930 shares of Coinbase Global stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.24 per share, for a total transaction of $382,153.20.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 9.3 %

COIN opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -33.17 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.16.

Institutional Trading of Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($4.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($1.91). The business had revenue of $808.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.32 million. Coinbase Global had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 352 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,212 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.48.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.