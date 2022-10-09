comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.08. comScore has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. comScore had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $91.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that comScore will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 30,151 shares of comScore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,587.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other comScore news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L bought 30,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $64,824.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 515,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,107,587.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William Paul Livek bought 167,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.08 per share, with a total value of $348,391.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,566,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 200,403 shares of company stock worth $418,976. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its stake in comScore by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 8,052,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,434,000 after acquiring an additional 29,894 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 8.9% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,372,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 275,939 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 14.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 2,848,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of comScore by 69.3% in the first quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,184,000 after buying an additional 870,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of comScore by 12.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,756,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after buying an additional 190,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

