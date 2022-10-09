Contrasting Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) and Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Vornado Realty Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Americold Realty Trust has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vornado Realty Trust $1.59 billion 2.57 $176.00 million $0.66 32.30 Americold Realty Trust $2.71 billion 2.40 -$30.45 million ($0.06) -403.17

Analyst Recommendations

Vornado Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Americold Realty Trust. Americold Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vornado Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Vornado Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vornado Realty Trust 3 2 1 0 1.67 Americold Realty Trust 1 4 4 0 2.33

Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $29.71, indicating a potential upside of 39.37%. Americold Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 35.04%. Given Vornado Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vornado Realty Trust is more favorable than Americold Realty Trust.

Dividends

Vornado Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Americold Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Vornado Realty Trust pays out 321.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Americold Realty Trust pays out -1,466.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Americold Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Vornado Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Americold Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vornado Realty Trust and Americold Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vornado Realty Trust 11.52% 3.07% 0.95% Americold Realty Trust -0.56% -0.41% -0.20%

Summary

Vornado Realty Trust beats Americold Realty Trust on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019. In 2012, Vornado commemorated 50 years on the NYSE.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina. Americold's facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors and retailers to consumers.

