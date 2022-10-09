Cortex Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last Week (CTXC)

Cortex (CTXC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Cortex has a total market cap of $21.55 million and $1.91 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cortex has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010272 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cortex Coin Profile

Cortex’s launch date was March 10th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 202,027,145 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @ctxcblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs. The Reddit community for Cortex is https://reddit.com/r/cortex_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai.

Cortex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex (CTXC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CTXC through the process of mining. Cortex has a current supply of 299,792,458 with 201,991,328.28125 in circulation. The last known price of Cortex is 0.10676148 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $404,949.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.cortexlabs.ai/.”

