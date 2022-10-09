CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $73.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.41. The company has a market cap of $29.09 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group has a 12-month low of $49.00 and a 12-month high of $101.05.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $536.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.00 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 74,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in CoStar Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 60,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in CoStar Group by 1,739.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 656,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,879,000 after buying an additional 620,766 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

