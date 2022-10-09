Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Position Boosted by Progressive Investment Management Corp

Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,528 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 3.5% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST traded down $14.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $468.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,568,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,078. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.24 and a 200-day moving average of $514.71.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total transaction of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,800 shares of company stock worth $2,392,144 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

