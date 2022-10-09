Courant Investment Management LLC Invests $103,000 in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT)

Courant Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000. Loyalty Ventures accounts for approximately 0.1% of Courant Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the first quarter worth approximately $4,637,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $2,191,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at $423,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter valued at $2,128,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $1,216,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYLT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.18. 318,408 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 927,782. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25. Loyalty Ventures Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $98.95.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

