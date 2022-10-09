Covesting (COV) Price Reaches $0.23

Covesting (COV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 9th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $173,229.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Covesting has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003225 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00069026 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.05 or 0.10552437 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010254 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 tokens. Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The Reddit community for Covesting is https://reddit.com/r/covestingofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

