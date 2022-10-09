CoviCoin Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges (CVC)

CoviCoin (CVC) traded 7.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. One CoviCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoviCoin has a total market cap of $80,513.45 and approximately $61,485.00 worth of CoviCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoviCoin has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoviCoin Token Profile

CoviCoin (CVC) is a token. It launched on September 18th, 2021. CoviCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. CoviCoin’s official Twitter account is @covicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoviCoin’s official website is www.covicoin.org. The Reddit community for CoviCoin is https://reddit.com/r/covicoin.

Buying and Selling CoviCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “CoviCoin (CVC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CoviCoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CoviCoin is 0.00007977 USD and is down -2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $12.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.covicoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoviCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoviCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoviCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

