CRB Coin Reaches One Day Volume of $53,055.00 (CRB)

CRB Coin (CRB) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. In the last week, CRB Coin has traded 67.4% higher against the dollar. CRB Coin has a total market cap of $1,072.68 and approximately $53,055.00 worth of CRB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRB Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00219838 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00194394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000180 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000345 BTC.

CRB Coin Token Profile

CRB Coin (CRB) is a PoT token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2021. CRB Coin’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. CRB Coin’s official Twitter account is @coincrb and its Facebook page is accessible here. CRB Coin’s official website is www.crbcoin.org.

Buying and Selling CRB Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “CRB Coin (CRB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. CRB Coin has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CRB Coin is 0.00002218 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $5.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crbcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRB Coin directly using US dollars.

