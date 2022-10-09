Creaticles (CRE8) Price Down 5.2% This Week

Creaticles (CRE8) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Creaticles token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Creaticles has a total market capitalization of $193,475.95 and $14,682.00 worth of Creaticles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Creaticles has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Creaticles alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Creaticles Profile

Creaticles launched on December 1st, 2021. Creaticles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,052,634 tokens. The official message board for Creaticles is medium.com/creaticles. Creaticles’ official Twitter account is @creaticles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creaticles is app.creaticles.com.

Buying and Selling Creaticles

According to CryptoCompare, “Creaticles (CRE8) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Creaticles has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 78,052,634 in circulation. The last known price of Creaticles is 0.00251483 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $4,746.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.creaticles.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creaticles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creaticles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creaticles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creaticles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creaticles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.