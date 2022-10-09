Creator Platform (CTR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,450.00

Creator Platform (CTR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Creator Platform has a total market capitalization of $105,887.71 and approximately $13,450.00 worth of Creator Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Creator Platform has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Creator Platform token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creator Platform alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003261 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010881 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000082 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068847 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10537669 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010238 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Creator Platform Profile

Creator Platform was first traded on September 8th, 2021. Creator Platform’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,500,000 tokens. Creator Platform’s official website is www.creatorchain.network. Creator Platform’s official Twitter account is @creatorctr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creator Platform’s official message board is creatorplatfor1.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Creator Platform

According to CryptoCompare, “Creator Platform (CTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Creator Platform has a current supply of 150,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Creator Platform is 0.00244283 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,501.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.creatorchain.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creator Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creator Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creator Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Creator Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creator Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.