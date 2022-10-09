Credit Suisse Group Downgrades Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) to Underperform

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $22.00.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $20.50 to $18.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average target price of $20.85.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 1.5 %

JHG stock opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.85. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.24 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.46.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 112.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 87.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 107.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 151.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

