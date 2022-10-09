Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) PT Lowered to CHF 4.20

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Societe Generale from CHF 5.50 to CHF 4.20 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 7 to CHF 6 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.39.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Credit Suisse Group Stock Up 13.1 %

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. Credit Suisse Group has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group ( NYSE:CS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,131,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,284,000 after acquiring an additional 192,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 47.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,848,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,676 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 75.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,459,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,281 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,706,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after acquiring an additional 159,836 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 22.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,136,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 209,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

(Get Rating)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.