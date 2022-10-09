Credit Suisse Group Trims FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price to $41.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FOXA has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FOX from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.64.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOXA opened at $31.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.70. FOX has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.88.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. FOX’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FOX will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in FOX by 3,274.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in FOX by 226.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FOX

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.