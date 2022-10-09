Cronospad Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week (CPAD)

Cronospad (CPAD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, Cronospad has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cronospad has a total market capitalization of $530,000.00 and approximately $22,043.00 worth of Cronospad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronospad token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009817 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cronospad Token Profile

Cronospad’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Cronospad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Cronospad’s official Twitter account is @cronospad_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronospad’s official website is www.cronospad.net.

Cronospad Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cronospad (CPAD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cronospad has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Cronospad is 0.00073863 USD and is up 0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $90.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cronospad.net/.”

