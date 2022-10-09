Crust Network (CRU) Trading Down 7.9% Over Last 7 Days

Crust Network (CRU) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Crust Network token can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00003571 BTC on exchanges. Crust Network has a market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $721,886.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003227 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068974 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10544476 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010224 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Crust Network Token Profile

Crust Network’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 24,483,886 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,245,318 tokens. The official message board for Crust Network is medium.com/@crustnetwork. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crust Network is www.crust.network. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @crustnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crust Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crust Network (CRU) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crust Network has a current supply of 24,483,885.71 with 9,245,318 in circulation. The last known price of Crust Network is 0.69163838 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $661,277.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.crust.network/.”

