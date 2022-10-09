Crypto Birds (XCB) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Crypto Birds (XCB) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Crypto Birds has a total market cap of $9,477.18 and $10,070.00 worth of Crypto Birds was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Birds token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Crypto Birds has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,497.63 or 1.00002196 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003502 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00043655 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00064080 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00022246 BTC.

About Crypto Birds

Crypto Birds (XCB) is a token. Crypto Birds’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,894,714 tokens. The official website for Crypto Birds is www.cryptobirds.com. Crypto Birds’ official message board is medium.com/@cryptobirds. Crypto Birds’ official Twitter account is @cryptobirds and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Crypto Birds Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Birds (XCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Crypto Birds has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto Birds is 0.00561193 USD and is down -1.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $50.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cryptobirds.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Birds directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Birds should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Birds using one of the exchanges listed above.

