Csenge Advisory Group Acquires 176,826 Shares of ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 502,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,826 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short High Yield accounts for about 0.8% of Csenge Advisory Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in ProShares Short High Yield were worth $9,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 9.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 231.4% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short High Yield during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Get ProShares Short High Yield alerts:

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SJB opened at $19.69 on Friday. ProShares Short High Yield has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short High Yield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short High Yield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.