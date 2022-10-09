Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 257,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,758 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group owned 3.15% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 50,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 44,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 302.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DEED opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a 52-week low of $21.20 and a 52-week high of $25.99.

