Csenge Advisory Group Boosts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 288,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF comprises 1.2% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $13,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS stock opened at $47.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.41. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.22 and a 1 year high of $50.68.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%.

