Csenge Advisory Group Has $2.62 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after buying an additional 135,218 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 70,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,423,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of STIP stock opened at $96.89 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.04 and a 52 week high of $107.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.31 and a 200-day moving average of $101.72.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.