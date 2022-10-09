Csenge Advisory Group Has $3.46 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Country Club Bank GFN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 101,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 6,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 53,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management boosted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.94. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

