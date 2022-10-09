Csenge Advisory Group Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $468.15 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $519.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $207.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

