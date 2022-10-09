Csenge Advisory Group Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 616,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,979 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF makes up 3.1% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Csenge Advisory Group owned 0.67% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $36,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 859.1% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.31 and a 52 week high of $59.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

