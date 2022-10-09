Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 40,893 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,509 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,893 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Csenge Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,276,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,430,000. Strategic Equity Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $17,681,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,292,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $109.89 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.83 and a 1-year high of $110.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

