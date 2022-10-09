Csenge Advisory Group Purchases 416 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,632.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 23,684 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMT opened at $403.96 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $107.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $420.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.33.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $459.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.