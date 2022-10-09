Csenge Advisory Group Raises Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 230.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,460 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $4,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOND. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Treasure Coast Financial Planning bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,199,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,507,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $89.26 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $110.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.96.

