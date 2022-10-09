CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,681 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,002 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.59.

CVS stock traded down $10.33 on Friday, reaching $88.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,715,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,618,513. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $82.20 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

