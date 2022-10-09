Cypress Wealth Services LLC Boosts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,713,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $846,527,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 44,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,720 shares in the last quarter. 49.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Enbridge Stock Performance
Enbridge stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.05. 4,580,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,656,935. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33.
Enbridge Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.668 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 140.00%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. US Capital Advisors downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.09.
About Enbridge
Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.
