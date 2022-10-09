Cypress Wealth Services LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,257,679,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,717,000 after buying an additional 2,757,400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5,186.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,153,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,934,000 after buying an additional 7,999,643 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,354,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,987,000 after buying an additional 1,251,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,641,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,733 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.19. 1,031,911 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.30. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.10.

